DULUTH -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal by a former Duluth middle school teacher seeking to have her sex abuse sentence reduced. On Monday, Dec. 30, the court ruled that the 12-year sentence Karla Jean Winterfeld received from Judge David Johnson in December of last year should stand. As a result, she can expect to remain imprisoned for at least two-thirds of that sentence — eight years — before she is eligible for parole as a registered predatory offender.

Winterfeld, 35, admitted to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old former student, engaging in repeated sexual penetration, according to court documents. She pleaded guilty to a felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2018. Because she did so without any plea agreement in place, Judge Johnson was free to exercise his discretion as to whether she should serve the 12-year prison sentence prosecutors sought or should simply be placed on probation, as the defense requested.

Winterfeld formally resigned from her teaching post in August 2018, after 11 years of employment by the Duluth school district.

In making the case for a reduced sentence, Winterfeld noted some extenuating circumstances, including her own traumatic history of being sexually abused and prostituted as a young child. She also offered the court numerous letters that had been written in support of her serving less prison time.

Prior to her sentencing last year, Winterfeld said, "I will never forgive myself for what happened. I will live with this guilt for the rest of my life."

The appeals court cited case law that said: "The district court has discretion to impose a downward dispositional departure if a defendant is particularly amenable to probation, but it is not required to do so," from State v. Olson.

The court ruled that Judge Johnson did not abuse his discretion in handing down the state-prescribed sentence for sex abuse.