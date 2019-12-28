KINGSTON, Minn. — The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man after a body was found Sunday morning, Dec. 29, along a road.

Sheriff Brian Cruze in a news release said the identity of the deceased is not known at this time. The initial investigation revealed the man died somewhere other than where he was found near Kingston in central Minnesota.

The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and autopsy.

Cruze said anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of where the body was found during the overnight hours of Dec. 28-29 is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.