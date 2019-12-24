RED LAKE, Minn. — A federal inmate who walked away from a Fargo halfway house was arrested Monday afternoon, Dec. 23, by Red Lake Tribal police after he had gone missing in early December.

Timothy Beaulieu Jr., 37, of Red Lake, had signed out of Centre, Inc. in Fargo the evening of Dec. 5 to go to Lighthouse Church, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Beaulieu, who authorities consider dangerous due to his past convictions for violent crimes, was reported missing the same evening. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons placed him in the Fargo halfway house in September, where he was set to serve the rest of a five-year sentence for a heroin distribution charge. He was set to be released on Jan. 30.

It was the second time in less than a month that a person had walked away from the same transitional facility. Juan Francisco Martinez, who was serving a sentence for a 2015 conviction for felon in possession of a firearm walked away from Centre, Inc. on Nov. 17.

Tribal police on the Red Lake Indian Reservation arrested Beaulieu on a charge of public nuisance nearly three weeks after he left the Fargo halfway house.

He was being held in the Red Lake Detention Center as of Monday night, and he will be taken into custody by Minnesota U.S. Marshals after tribal charges are completed, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Beaulieu will then have an appearance in federal court where he will face extradition to North Dakota for an escape charge.