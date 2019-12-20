DULUTH -- Two men injured in a shooting Monday, Dec. 23, in an incident where as many as 10 shots may have been fired.

Multiple law enforcement personnel and medical crews from the Duluth Fire Department responded to the Harbor Highlands development at about 3 p.m. Monday, police said. Officials don't know the relationship between the two men and neither were in custody as of Monday afternoon.

“We showed up and it was a fairly chaotic scene," said Lieutenant Robin Roeser of the Duluth Police Department. There were "a lot of people" at the scene and people reported hearing 10 gun shots, "which in a very close-knit neighborhood with lots of kids, we had a lot of people who were very, very excited and concerned when we got up here."

The two injured men were transported to local hospitals. St. Luke's hospital was on lockdown until 4 p.m., and Essentia Health-St. Mary's was lockedown until around 4:40 p.m., according to spokespersons from both hospitals.

This is standard protocol for Essentia, the spokesperson wrote in an email.