SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — A 19-year-old St. Paul man was shot dead and seven other people shot and wounded in an early morning shooting at a Spring Lake Park restaurant on Sunday, Dec. 22, authorities say.

Authorities identified the deceased man as Chai Yang, 19, of St. Paul.

Six of the seven other victims, ranging in age from 19 to 38, are also from St. Paul. A seventh man is from Pine City.

Authorities said none of the seven have life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight in the parking lot of Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall in Spring Lake Park, according to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the following St. Paul men were shot in the incident: Keng Moua, 19, Chimua Lor, 22; Lee Vang Lor, 38; Jann Her, 34; John Thoa, 26; Kou Yang, 37.

A Pine City man, Ger Yang, 29, was also shot and has minor injuries, police said.

While there are no suspects in custody, officials say there is “no ongoing danger to the public” as they continue to investigate.

“Detectives believe that there are bystanders who have video

recordings of this incident,” officials said in a press release Sunday night.

Investigators ask anyone with a video recording to email it to detectives at: RSCID@co.anoka.mn.us.

Anonymous crime tip information can be left at

https://www.anokacounty.us/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Office-13/Submit-an-anonymous-crime-tip-112.