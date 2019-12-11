DULUTH -- Officially, the sentence handed down to Shuangyan Yang was four years of probation. But that point felt moot as she appeared in a Duluth courtroom Friday.

The 49-year-old Hermantown woman, who admitted earlier this month to operating a sex trafficking ring out of three Northland massage parlors, almost certainly will face deportation.

"I'm told they will be here to take her today," defense attorney Craig Cascarano said of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Yang pleaded guilty Dec. 2 to one felony count of racketeering, while her husband, 59-year-old Matthew Shykes, pleaded guilty to a felony count of failing to pay taxes. In plea agreements, prosecutors dismissed an additional count against each defendant for engaging in the sex trafficking of an individual.

The pair owned two Duluth locations and another in Superior, Wis. They were charged in March after an 18-month investigation by the Duluth Police Department's sex crimes unit and other agencies.

The charges alleged that Yang and Shykes recruited women from California through an agency or through friends to provide sexual services to clients at the massage parlors. A search warrant was executed March 21 and resulted in five arrests, police said, but three people were released after being determined to be "employee victims."