CASS LAKE -- The Human Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a fatal dog stabbing that occurred in Cass Lake earlier in December.

"It's very well documented the connection between animal cruelty and human violence. That's why taking this case is important, not only for this animal, but for the safety and the well being of the whole community," said Christine Coughlin, Minnesota Director of the Humane Society.

Leech Lake Tribal Police responded to a report of an injured dog in the area of Allen's Bay Housing in rural Cass Lake on Friday, Dec. 6. Officers followed a trail of blood to a medium-sized brown dog lying in the snow. Officers wrapped the dog in a blanket and contacted a veterinarian. However, the dog died from its wounds before it arrived at the clinic.

Officers determined the animal died of multiple stab wounds to the head, neck and body, according to the tribal police.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at (218) 335-8277. Coughlin said the Humane Society was notified of the situation by the organization Leech Lake Legacy, which works with animals.

The Humane Society of the United States is an organization that advocates for animals. In addition to offering rewards like the one in Cass Lake, the organization provides care for animals, provides training to law enforcement, and advocates for laws that protect animals, among other projects.