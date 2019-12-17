ST. PAUL — A group of robbers in St. Paul have been targeting women for their purses and, in one recent case, a 52-year-old was dragged by a car after she was robbed, police said Thursday, Dec. 19.

The woman was putting something in her trunk after shopping at Hmong Village on Johnson Parkway on Sunday. A thief jumped out of a stolen car, grabbed her purse and got back in the car. The woman fell to the ground and her arm became caught in the purse’s strap, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

The driver kept going, dragging the woman for about 75 yards. Police said she had bumps and bruises, and was not seriously injured.

Characteristics of the robbery match more than 20 other reports throughout St. Paul since Nov. 20, Linders said. There have also been recent alerts in Twin Cities suburbs, including Maplewood, about purse snatchings and St. Paul police are investigating whether the cases in the city are connected.

“We really need to find these people before someone is more seriously injured and we need the public’s help,” Linders said.

In the St. Paul robberies, including two on Wednesday night, suspects have snuck up on women from behind or approached in stolen vehicles and jumped out. They “surprise the unsuspecting victims by ripping purses or bags from their hands or shoulders,” Linders said.

Most of the women have been 40 or older, and alone. Some have been carrying higher-end purses that were expensive, Linders said.

If the victims have resisted, the suspects have hit them or threatened them, sometimes with guns, according to Linders. They’ve made their getaways by running away or leaving in a stolen vehicle.

The robberies have happened at various times of days and nights in the Battle Creek, Dayton’s Bluff, Frogtown, Greater East Side, Highland Park, North End, Payne-Phalen, Summit Hill and Summit-University areas.

In most of the robberies, two or more suspects have been seen. They’ve tried to hide their identities with hooded sweatshirts or hats, Linders said.

The estimated ages of the suspects have ranged from 15 to 30. They’ve been described as black males who are 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. Some were said to have thin builds.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

“It’s the holiday season and we know people are walking around doing their shopping, carrying packages and purses,” Linders said. “We’re taking steps to try to get in front of these terrible crimes. We’re going to have extra patrols throughout town, especially in places where people shop and are carrying packages, for the foreseeable future.”

Police suggest people keep their purses under their jackets or otherwise concealed, or consider not carrying a purse.