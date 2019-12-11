LITCHFIELD, Minn. — A Litchfield police officer fired his service weapon at a vehicle Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, during a pursuit through Meeker County.

There were no injuries and a suspect is in custody.

According to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, Meeker County sheriff's deputies initiated pursuit of a vehicle that was going west on U.S. Highway 12.

Wright County law enforcement had earlier pursued the vehicle on information that it was involved in a hit-and-run. The chase was halted due to excessive speed coming into the city of Cokato.

When Meeker County deputies observed the vehicle, driven by Fernando Mejia, 31, of Cottage Grove, veering into oncoming traffic, they restarted the pursuit, Cruze said.

The Litchfield Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle was stopped on Highway 12 east of Litchfield. Mejia was taken into custody on charges of fleeing a peace officer, driving while impaired and driving after revocation.

Cruze said that while stop sticks were being deployed, a Litchfield police officer discharged his service weapon at the vehicle. Per standard protocol, the use-of-force incident is under review.

Meeker County is approximately one hour west of Minneapolis.