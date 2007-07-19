DAWSON, Minn. — The owner of a basketball academy is facing criminal charges in South Dakota for alleged improper sexual conduct involving a 12-year-old nearly two years ago.

Kendra Joanne Lindblad, 26, of rural Dawson, was indicted Oct. 28 by a grand jury in South Dakota's Lincoln County on two Class 3 felony charges: sexual contact with a child under age 16 and attempted sexual contact with a child under age 16.

Both charges allege actions involving a 12-year-old child while Lindblad was age 24. The grand jury indictment says the alleged conduct occurred on or between Nov. 1, 2017, and Feb. 28, 2018, in Lincoln County, which is in southeastern South Dakota.

The state of South Dakota issued a warrant for Lindblad's arrest on Nov. 1, 2019.

The state of Minnesota filed a felony charge of fugitive from justice from another state against Lindblad on Dec. 13. A hearing was held on that date in Lac qui Parle County District Court. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond on condition she remain law-abiding and make all future appearances, according to court records.

Lindblad is a graduate of Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota, where she was a well-known basketball player for the school. She serves as an athletic trainer and operates and owns the Redemption Basketball Academy for school-age athletes. The academy operates in the gym that is part of the Dawson Covenant Church south of Dawson.