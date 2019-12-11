BEMIDJI -- Authorities have charged one of the suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery Monday, Dec. 16, north of Bemidji.

Brian Donovan White Jr., 18, of Bemidji, has been charged with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery, one count of third-degree burglary, one count of motor vehicle theft and one count of fleeing an officer by means other than a vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, sheriff deputies responded to the report of a robbery at Lakes Market, located in the 13000 block of Irvine Avenue in Turtle Lake Township, about seven miles north of Bemidji.

A store employee informed deputies that two men ran into the store, one of whom was armed with a shotgun, and demanded money. One of the men pointed the shotgun at the clerk, according to the report. The clerk gave the men the loose cash from the register, and they fled in a white Honda Accord, according to the complaint. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was stolen from the 700 block of 33rd Street Northwest in Bemidji.

Sheriff deputies then found the vehicle in the ditch on Island View Drive. They followed two sets of footprints to a residence in the 2300 block of Scorpio Lane. The complaint said that the footprints appeared to go into a garage.

The deputies notified the homeowner of the situation, and the homeowner reported that an older model Chevrolet Venture was missing from the garage. Other deputies located a 12-gauge shotgun from the Honda Accord that had been left in the ditch.

Bemidji Police officers found the stolen Chevrolet Venture in the area of the Ridgeway Apartments in north Bemidji. A man, identified as White, ran from the vehicle, and officers arrested him. The complaint said that White confessed to committing the armed robbery with another man.

According to the complaint, White told authorities that the second person was driving the Honda Accord when it lost control and went into the ditch. The criminal complaint said the second person involved in the robbery was still at large.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office on Tuesday evening said authorities were looking for 19-year-old Carlito M. Kingbird of Bemidji in regard to the incident. However, Kingbird is not the name of the second person referenced in the criminal complaint filed Wednesday. The Pioneer does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office could not be immediately reached Wednesday to clarify what, if any, involvement Kingbird had in the incident.

In the post, the sheriff's office asked anyone with information about Kingbird's whereabouts to contact (218) 333-9111.