BEMIDJI, Minn. — Beltrami County authorities have arrested one man and are seeking another person of interest after an armed robbery at a convenience store 7 miles north of Bemidji.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Dec. 16, sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that two armed people had robbed the Lakes Market store in Turtle Lake Township and made off with cash and merchandise in a vehicle. Authorities did not report any injuries in the robbery or the value of the stolen goods.

A short time later, law officers found the robbery vehicle abandoned in a ditch several miles from the scene. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was stolen from an area in northwest Bemidji. Deputies and Bemidji police also found a gun and a second stolen vehicle, which are believed to be connected to the incident.

Authorities continued to investigate Tuesday and found evidence that led to the arrest of a man in connection to the robbery. The sheriff's office said it would not identify the man until formal charges are filed by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it has identified 19-year-old Carlito M. Kingbird as a second person of interest in the case. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him and instead call authorities at 218-333-9111, option 2.