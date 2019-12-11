ST. PAUL — A sex offender who authorities say sneaked onto a St. Paul school bus carrying children home from a field trip last spring was sentenced Monday, Dec. 16, to more than a year in prison.

Scott County District Judge Paula Vraa sentenced Michael Friedrichs to six months on one count of violating his predatory offender status.

Friedrichs, 62, pleaded guilty to the count in May.

He was charged with the crime after authorities discovered him staying at a hotel in Savage while he was registered as homeless in Minneapolis, according to court records.

That came about a week after St. Paul police found him on a school bus transporting elementary school students home from a field trip to the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis this past February.

There were other adults on the bus, and school officials said no students were harmed. Video footage showed Friedrichs pried open the doors to board the bus in Minneapolis when the driver wasn’t on it.

He was arrested on suspicion of a registration violation, but released three days later.

In 1996, Friedrichs was found sitting on an unoccupied school bus in a Rosemount bus storage lot. In 2004, a bus driver found Friedrichs on an unoccupied school bus parked at the Minnesota Zoo, according to Apple Valley police. When police investigated, Friedrichs told them he masturbated on unoccupied school buses in the past, police said in 2011.

In 2004, he was convicted of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old son of a woman he once dated.