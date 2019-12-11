According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the trooper stopped the woman's vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, just before 1:45 a.m. on Monday morning near the intersection of Hamline Avenue and University Avenue in St. Paul. The trooper stopped the vehicle for not having a license plate.

The trooper asked the woman, Andrea Marie Jourdain, to get out of the vehicle, but the woman refused. When the trooper tried to remove the woman from the vehicle, she accelerated, dragging the trooper roughly 10 feet before the trooper was able to let go of the vehicle, according to the report. The report later said the trooper was not seriously injured during the encounter.

A pursuit then began. Troopers tried to use a "pursuit intervention technique," but they were still unable to stop the vehicle. The troopers followed the woman eastbound onto Highway 36. The report said that as the vehicle approached Highway 36 and Highway 61, troopers shut down their lights and sirens and a state patrol helicopter began pursuing the vehicle.

Troopers eventually stopped and boxed the woman in at 50th Street near Highway 36 in Oakdale. Jourdain was arrested for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree driving while impaired, fourth-degree assault, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and the Maplewood Police Department also assisted with the incident.