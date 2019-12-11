Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

2:14 a.m. Friday, a 49-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for domestic assault.

DWI

4:49 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 22000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

1:58 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was arrested for a DWI and fornication in the 2500 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

2:11 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Highway 89 and Radar Road NW.

12:53 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near Blackduck.

Violations

11:30 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was arrested near Nevis for a probation violation.

Warrants

12:03 p.m. Saturday, a juvenile female was arrested in Bemidji on a warrant.

10:39 a.m. Friday, a 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

2:49 a.m. Friday, a 32-year-old woman was arrested in the 100 block of Convenience Lane SW for warrants, drug possession and giving an officer false information.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

5:06 p.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old woman was arrested in the 900 block of 26th St. NW for domestic assault.

Drugs

2:35 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was arrested in the 1300 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for third-degree drug possession and fourth-degree drug sale.

DWI

11:49 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 600 block of Second St. SE.

1:51 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 300 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

Trespassing

9:07 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for trespassing.

Warrants

3:33 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 500 block of America Ave. NW.

12:52 a.m. Sunday, a 42-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

3:12 a.m. Friday, a 37-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW.

12:11 a.m. Friday, a 29-year-old woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for multiple warrants and for giving an officer false information.