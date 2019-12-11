Not content to simply steal a package, a thief left a note on a St. Paul woman’s doorstep taunting her with a “thank you.”

“So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the opportunity of stealing your package. Very nice of you. Thank You. The new owner of your package,” read the full text of the handwritten note, left Wednesday on a Macalester-Groveland porch.

Homeowner Hilary Smith found the note after returning home from work about 5 p.m. Wednesday. She received a text notification around noon that her package had been delivered to her house in the 800 block of Watson Avenue.

“I’m one of those people that appreciate the hand-crafted thank you notes,” Smith said. But in this case, she made an exception.

The now-absent package was a small gift for her boss: a portable phone charger. So she didn’t feel like reporting it.

“The police have better things to do with their time than chase down a porch pirate,” Smith said.

But after posting a photo of the note to a Facebook group she belonged to — Living in Yellow, a national women’s fashion and advice group — she received 1,700 reactions and 600 comments in a single day.

“One gal was with the fraud department of a police department, she said, ‘we can run prints on that,’ ” Smith laughed.

So she called St. Paul police, who took a report, and will soon take the note into custody.

It was a trivial thing, and Smith said Amazon refunded her the price of the package, which she was thankful for. But her motive for reporting it had nothing to do with reimbursement.

“I just want the word to get out. Now they’re getting brazen,” Smith said.

St. Paul police offer the following tips to avoid package theft: