SISSETON, S.D. -- A Sisseton police officer was not injured after he was fired upon the night of Wednesday, Dec. 11, according to the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop at a gas station at about 8 p.m. when he was fired upon, according to a news release from the DCI.

Tim Bormann, chief of staff for the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, said specifics about what happened after the shot or shots were fired remain unclear. Two men were in the vehicle, Bormann said, and are in custody. Their names will likely be released once charges are filed.

Bormann said he has conflicting reports about how many shots were fired and what happened next. It appears the vehicle rolled away after the incident, he said.

No other people were around, and it's unknown whether there was property damage at the site.