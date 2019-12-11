HASTINGS, Minn. — A Burnsville man who pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 11, to the 2018 murder of his infant son was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison.

Michael Herkal, 33, admitted to slapping and violently shaking 13-day-old Anthony Herkal on Aug. 12, 2018, after he could not get the child to stop crying, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.

Judge Kathryn Messerich handed down a prison sentence of 290 months.

“We are pleased to have held Michael Herkal responsible for his role in this violent and tragic case that claimed the life of this helpless infant,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement. “Our sympathy is extended to the family for their great loss.”

Police responded to a report of an infant who was not breathing at a residence in Apple Valley on Aug. 12, 2018, where they found Anthony Herkal without a pulse and turning purple. The infant was hospitalized with a skull fracture and bleeding on his brain, and he died two days later.

Although he initially told investigators that the child slipped out of his hands and fell onto a coffee table, Michael Herkal later admitted to slapping and shaking the boy.