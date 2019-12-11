GRAND FORKS — A 28-year-old North Dakota man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender was in custody Wednesday night, Dec. 11, after being arrested in Kittson County, Minn.

Police had been searching for Seth Suko after he had failed to check in with authorities in August. He was being held in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center Wednesday night, Dec. 11.

Before he was discovered in northwest Minnesota, police had searched areas including Jamestown, N.D., where Suko reportedly has ties.

Suko was convicted five years ago of two counts of gross sexual imposition for having sex with a child under the age of 15 in 2012 in Stutsman and Barnes counties.

In 2017, he escaped from a Devils Lake jail by slipping under a fence. He was captured in Devils Lake two days later, though his disappearance went unnoticed for 30 hours, Forum News Service previously reported.