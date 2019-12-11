Sheriff's Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Violations

6:54 p.m. Tuesday, a 29-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order.

9:46 a.m. Tuesday, a 39-year-old man was arrested near Pennington for violating a domestic assault no contact order.

Warrants

9:44 p.m. Tuesday, a 46-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near Solway.

5:56 p.m. Tuesday, a 29-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Towing

There were 14 different reports of vehicles needing to be towed from various locations due to the snow.