Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:

DWI

3:42 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near Irvine Ave. NW and Big Turtle Access NW.

Suspicious

1:19 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of suspicious tracks in the snow and determined they were from a family of bunnies.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

9:04 p.m. Monday, a 44-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault in the 1900 block of Gregg Court NW.

11:49 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old woman was arrested in the 1300 block of Anne St. NW for assault and obstruction.

Warrants

7:36 p.m. Monday, a 40-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 1000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

3:55 p.m. Monday, a 49-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2900 block of Delton Ave. NW.



