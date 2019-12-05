FARGO — U.S. Marshals are seeking help from the public in locating a man considered dangerous due to previous convictions for violent crimes.

Timothy Beaulieu Jr., 37, a Native American male from Red Lake, Minn., is wanted for suspicion of escape, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Beaulieu Jr. failed to return to Centre, Inc., a transitional housing facility in Fargo, after signing out at 6:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, to go to Lighthouse Church in Fargo.

He was reported missing later that evening.

Beaulieu Jr. is 5’8” and weighs approximately 218 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown overcoat, black zip-up jacket, red t-shirt, blue jeans, and red sneakers, according to the release.

On September 20, 2016, Beaulieu Jr. pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to serve 5 years in prison.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons placed him at Centre, Inc. in September 2019 to serve the remainder of his federal sentence. He was due to be released on January 30, 2020.

If you see Beaulieu Jr. or have information about his location, do not approach him.

Instead, call local law enforcement or the U.S. Marshals Service at 701-297-5760.