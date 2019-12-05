Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday-Thursday:

Assault

9:12 p.m. Thursday, a 32-year-old woman was arrested in the 3500 block of Sumac Road NE for domestic assault and a DWI.

Drugs

9:28 p.m. Thursday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on Parkers Lake Road NE.

DWI

7:42 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Eighth St. NW and Irvine Ave.

Warrants

9:14 p.m. Thursday, a 50-year-old man was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of Mission Road SE and Jenkins Road.

5:48 p.m. Thursday, a 41-year-old woman was arrested in Cass Lake on a warrant and transported back to the Beltrami County Jail.

Sexual Assault

1:52 p.m. Thursday, a juvenile was put on a 72-hour hold in the Blackduck area while a sexual abuse investigation was underway.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday-Thursday:

Assault

9:17 p.m. Tuesday, a 32-year-old man was arrested in the 100 block of Third Street NW for domestic assault and for making threats of violence. A 28-year-old man was also arrested at the time for a warrant.

DWI

7:42 p.m. Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 300 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Warrants

10:50 p.m. Thursday, a 54-year-old man was arrested for multiple warrants in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.