WILLMAR, Minn. — A Texas man has been sentenced to six- and seven-year prison terms for his second and third sexual assault convictions in recent years.

Alexander Rudy Gamez, 25, of Carrizo Springs, Texas, was sentenced this week for molesting two boys when they were about 5 and 7 years old a decade ago in Willmar.

He was originally charged with one count of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In a plea agreement, Gamez pleaded guilty to the second-degree charges, and the first-degree charge was dismissed.

He was ordered to serve the two prison terms concurrently and was given credit for 487 days already served in jail, about 16 months.

State law requires that he serve at least two-thirds of the sentence in prison and may be released under supervision for the remaining one-third. Gamez was ordered to be on supervised release for the rest of his life. He must also register as a predatory offender.

In October 2018, he was given a stayed prison sentence and placed on 20 years’ probation on a felony charge of molesting a 5-year-old boy in his care. He was arrested in November on the charges for which he was sentenced Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the two boys, now teenagers, reported the alleged abuse in August 2018. The abuse is alleged to have happened between 2008 and 2009. Gamez would have been a teenager at the time.

According to the court documents, the two boys told law enforcement that Gamez abused them during the same time period, which included oral sex and sexual touching.