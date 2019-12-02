Sheriff’s Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:
Theft
1 p.m. Monday, a deputy took a report of the theft of tires and rims near Grygla.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:
DWI
11:48 p.m. Monday, a 27-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.
1:34 p.m. Monday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Bemidji Ave. N and Eighth Street NE.
Warrants
1:18 p.m. Monday, a 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 3900 block of Irvine Ave. NW.