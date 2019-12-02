Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:

Theft

1 p.m. Monday, a deputy took a report of the theft of tires and rims near Grygla.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

DWI

11:48 p.m. Monday, a 27-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

1:34 p.m. Monday, a 22-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Bemidji Ave. N and Eighth Street NE.

Warrants

1:18 p.m. Monday, a 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 3900 block of Irvine Ave. NW.