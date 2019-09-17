Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday-Sunday:

Disorderly

7:05 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Becida Road SW after deputies responded to a disorderly conduct call.

Driving

8:18 p.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was arrested in Blackduck for driving after cancellation.

DWI

12:20 a.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 22000 mile of Irvine Ave. NW.

10:22 p.m. Friday, a 50-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Balsam Road NW and Eckles Road.

7:16 p.m. Thursday, a 62-year-old man was arrested in the 10000 block of Cardinal Road NW for a DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.

False Information

7:50 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old woman was arrested in the 3300 block of Quincy Drive SW for giving an officer false information and driving after revocation.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday-Sunday:

Careless Driving

2:04 a.m. Thursday, a 32-year-old man was arrested on Minnesota Ave. NW for careless driving.

Disorderly

6:36 p.m. Friday, a 54-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Bemidji Ave. N for a probation violation, obstruction, and indecent exposure.

DWI

3:12 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 1800 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

1:54 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive for a DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.

1:40 a.m. Wednesday, a 43-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 3100 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

Fleeing

7:21 p.m. Wednesday, a 34-year-old man was arrested in the 20000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for fleeing a peace officer and obstruction.

6:28 p.m. Wednesday, a 25-year-old man was arrested in the 4200 block of 15th St. NW for fleeing an officer and possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person.

Warrants

8:17 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of Highway 2 and 15th St. NW.

3:24 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of 30th St. NW.

4:40 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was arrested in the 1200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for a warrant and obstruction.



