An apparent domestic situation left two adults and two preteen children dead, according to John Elder, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. to the scene of a shooting in the front yard of a house in the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue South, where they found two children wounded by gunfire in the front yard.

The kids appeared to have been shot while playing in the snow, Elder said.

The arriving officers heard gunfire from inside the home and “putting themselves in harm’s way, ran into the line of possible gunfire to grab the two children, loaded them into a squad car and drove them to safety,” he said. “Both children, unfortunately, have died.”

SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the house and attempted to contact anyone still inside. Officers eventually entered the house, where they discovered the bodies of two adults — one male, one female, Elder said.

Police are not looking for any further suspects in the case, Elder said.

The officers who tried to save the children have been assigned to other duties to help them deal with the trauma of the event, he said.

“It is exceptionally difficult for our officers to see and deal with what they deal with on an, unfortunately, regular basis,” Elder said. “For any person — whether you are a police officer, firefighter, first responder — if you are a human being, who has held a child that is in critical injured or had a child die in your arms, that is something that lives with you forever.”