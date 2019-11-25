Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:

Drugs

4:02 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old man was arrested in the 700 block of Clausen Ave. SW for fifth-degree drug possession.

DWI

2:18 a.m. Monday, a 46-year-old man was arrested in the 1200 block of Little Norway Ave. SE for burglary and receiving stolen property.

Warrants

4:23 p.m. Monday, a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

5:27 p.m. Monday, a 45-year-old man was arrested in the 1100 block of Miles Ave. SE. for domestic assault and obstruction.

Warrants

11:23 p.m. Monday, a 40-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested in the 1400 block of 30th St. NW for each having multiple warrants.

8:48 p.m. Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Park Ave. and 29th St. NW.

4:03 p.m. Monday, a 20-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.



