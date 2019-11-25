DULUTH — A Duluth man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a downtown bar over the 2018 Labor Day weekend.

A St. Louis County jury last month found Jamal Tyshawn Jackson, 27, guilty of intentional second-degree murder in death of 31-year-old Scott Allen Pennington.

Jackson admitted to shooting Pennington outside Aces on First, 113 W. First St., shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2018, testifying at his trial that he did so in self-defense. But the jury rejected that characterization, taking less than three hours to convict Jackson after a seven-day trial in which no clear motive emerged.

Jackson received the 367-month sentence Tuesday from 6th Judicial District Judge Theresa Neo.

