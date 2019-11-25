BEMIDJI -- Daniel Linde, one of three people charged in a double homicide from earlier this year just west of Bemidji, appeared in court Monday.

Linde's attorney, Layne Chiodo, expressed concern over moving the case forward in a timely matter since Linde is incarcerated. Prosecutor Dave Frank said his office is still waiting for DNA evidence to come back from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

"I can only go as fast as the BCA allows me to go," Frank said during the brief court hearing.

Linde's next hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 30.

Linde, 54 of Cass Lake, has been charged with two counts of aiding an offender after the fact. Another defendant, Kristi Trisco, also has been charged with two counts of aiding an offender after the fact. The main suspect, Darren Stebe, is charged with two counts of second degree murder.