BEMIDJI -- Curtis Webb, the former director of the Sanford Center who has been charged with theft by swindle, appeared in court Monday for his first appearance.

Judge John Melbye established conditions for Webb to follow while the charges are underway. Webb’s attorney, Thomas Kuesel, asked the judge not to impose travel restrictions since Webb resides in Trabuco Canyon, Calif. Webb's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Webb, 48, was charged in August with one count of theft by swindle for inappropriate costs he allegedly accrued while working at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

The charges first came to light after he was charged with a similar crime after he left his role at the Sanford Center and obtained a similar position at an event center in Bloomington, Ill. In the Illinois case, Webb was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge as well as 100 hours of community service. He also had to pay a small fine and restitution of $1,149.