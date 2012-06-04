DEERWOOD, Minn. — A 26-year-old Deerwood man suffered a possible broken hand after he was struck by a vehicle Friday, Nov. 22, in rural Deerwood, north of Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly before 11 p.m. from a woman who reported her husband had just been hit by a small blue SUV. The caller said she and her husband were driving on Peterson Road near County Highway 10 when the vehicle began following them at a close distance. The couple pulled over, according to the incident report, and the victim — identified as Aaron John Benson — got out to speak to the driver of the SUV.

The suspect vehicle then accelerated and struck Benson, causing him to roll up onto the suspect’s hood, the caller reported. The vehicle then reportedly drove off at a high rate of speed.

Benson was taken to a hospital for treatment of a possible broken hand.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a blaze orange hat. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.