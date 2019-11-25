DULUTH — Two men were charged after a drug bust in Duluth on Thursday night, Nov. 21, uncovered 80 grams of suspected fentanyl, which is believed to be the largest single seizure of the strong opioid in Minnesota this year .

Denzel Lavon Hale, 29, of Duluth, was charged with first-degree sale of narcotics and Raymond Valentino Bowser, 35, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree sale of narcotics and fleeing on foot in State District Court in Duluth on Friday.

According to the criminal complaints, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had obtained search warrants for Bowser and Hale, a car and a home at 12 E. 11th St.

During pre-warrant surveillance on Thursday evening, officers saw Hale leave home as a passenger in a car, and shortly after Hale left, officers saw Bowser leave the home carrying a camouflage duffle bag, which he placed into the back of a car. Bowser sat in the passenger seat of the car and the car left.

Officers followed the car with Bowser in it to a stoplight at Sixth Avenue East and Fourth Street where they boxed it in. The car then drove off in the wrong direction down East Second Street before stopping in front of Essentia Health's Miller-Dwan Building.

Bowser then ran out of the car and into Miller-Dwan, sprinted through a hallway and into a parking ramp where officers arrested him.

As he was running through Miller-Dwan, Bowser placed a bag with almost 8.5 grams of fentanyl (according to a field test) into a garbage bin he passed, the complaint said. Officers also found $2,990 of cash inside Bowser's camouflage bag.

Separately, officers also followed Hale after he left the home as a passenger in a different car. Officers stopped that car near Seventh Street and North 25th Avenue West in Duluth, and the car's owner consented to a search of the car.

According to the complaint, police found a digital scale in the car and a sock filled with 72 grams of fentanyl (a field test determined) under Hale's seat.

In a news release last week announcing the arrests, BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said the combined 80 grams of fentanyl could kill thousands of people.

"Fentanyl is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, and only a few milligrams can kill a person," Evans said. "The drugs seized during this operation would have been enough to kill more than 26,000 people."

Hale and Bowser have both been convicted of selling drugs in the past.

Bowser was convicted for the distribution of heroin in 2015 and was released from custody and into supervised release in April.

Hale was convicted of third-degree sale of a controlled substance and was on probation for that until August. Hale is currently on probation for driving while intoxicated.

The men remain in the St. Louis County Jail under bails of $100,000 each.