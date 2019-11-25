CLEARBROOK, Minn. -- An environmental protest on Monday at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Clearbrook resulted in one arrest before the demonstration broke up.

Sara-Beth Anderson, 21 of Minneapolis, was arrested on the charge of trespassing on a critical public service facility. The protesters tied three large poles together to form a tripod structure. Anderson then suspended herself from the top of it, hanging above the ground.

Clearwater County Sheriff Derin Halverson said they first received word of the protest around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. He said it continued until approximately noon. A press release from Enbridge indicated although the demonstration delayed some employees from arriving to work, “the terminal continued to safely operate without interruption.”

Anderson released a statement in a press release prior to her arrest, explaining her reasons for protesting in front of the terminal.

“I am a diver and love the ocean with all of my heart. The destruction of the sacred is happening because of these terrible decisions to keep extracting, to keep harming the earth despite what climate science has told the world’s leaders,” her statement said in part.

Although Anderson eventually lowered herself down to the ground, it was not before law enforcement called in assistance from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to help remove her, Halverson said.

Tara Houska, a member of the environmental organization Ginew, was one of the people at the protest. Houska said Anderson lowered herself when officials began cutting through the poles of the tripod. Houska said although there was an ambulance on scene, Anderson likely could have been injured from the fall.

“It was a very tense moment… It was incredibly dangerous,” Houska said of the officials' decision to cut through the poles. “That was the reason she lowered herself; she felt unsafe.”

Law enforcement officials were unable to be reached for additional comment on the removal of Anderson from the tripod. Other than their concern over Anderson potentially falling, Houska said the communication between the protesters and law enforcement was largely civil.

Houska said there were three counter-protesters at the scene with signs supporting Enbridge's proposed Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project, which would come to the Clearbrook facility on its way to Wisconsin. Houska said they were “hurling some pretty serious insults” at the protesters.

Several politicians released statements on Monday critical of the demonstration District 2 Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, and District 2A Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, indicated the protest was more about financial gain than environmental activism.

“These protestors claim to be water protectors, but their actions show that they are radical activists more focused on trying to raise money than anything else,” Utke said in the statement.