NAYTAHWAUSH, Minn. — A Minnesota man was arrested in connection to the overdose death of a Naytahwaush man from Oct. 24, according to a statement from the White Earth officials.

Authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the Village of Naytahwaush where they found Dominic A. Buehner, 26, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement says.

The White Earth Police Department and Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office suspected Buehner died from an overdose, leading to an investigation which resulted in Robert Snider, 52, of Naytahwaush being arrested on Saturday, Nov. 23, White Earth officials say.

According to the statement, Snider was taken to Tri-County Community Corrections in Crookston, Minn., where he awaits formal charges.

Naytahwaush is about 24 miles east of Mahnomen.