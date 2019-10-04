Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

9:30 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Patriot Drive NW for domestic assault, threats of violence, and obstruction.

12:29 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was arrested in the 6200 block of Upper Cass Frontage Road for domestic assault and first-degree property damage.

Disturbance

11:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a disturbance in the middle of the road in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW. A 34-year-old woman was arrested for giving an officer false information, driving after revocation, and a warrant. A 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were also arrested at the time on warrants.

DWI

8:21 p.m. Saturday, a 57-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Highway 2 and Division St. W.

10:27 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the overpass of Jefferson Ave. on U.S. Highway 2.

5:23 p.m. Friday, a 54-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 800 block of Grant Lake Lane SW. A 37-year-old woman also was arrested at the time for outstanding warrants.

Suspicious

9:55 p.m. Friday, a deputy checked on an occupied vehicle in Bemidji. It was found to be a male listening to a book on tape.

Warrants

6:27 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested for warrants in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Road SE. The woman was also arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

8:27 a.m. Friday, a 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of America Ave. NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

12:15 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation near the intersection of Washington Ave. S. and Paul Bunyan Drive.

DWI

1:23 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI in the 4700 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

1:32 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Washington Ave. S and Rako St. SW.

Robbery

12:17 a.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arrested for aggravated first-degree robbery. A 29-year-old woman was also arrested at the time for a DWI.

Warrants

6:29 p.m. Sunday, a 50-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for multiple warrants.

11:29 a.m. Sunday, a 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 5500 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

10:45 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Paul Bunyan Drive S.

9:06 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of America Ave. NW.

5:07 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old woman was arrested for multiple warrants in the 900 block of 26th St. NW.



