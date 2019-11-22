Albrecht was last seen at a Bloomington residence a week ago, according to the Bloomington Police Department. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the investigation led police to a spot near the Woodbury Costco store southwest of the junction of Interstates 94 and 494.

The case had originally been a search for a missing person. Friends circulated fliers online saying Albrecht was last seen getting into a cab in Bloomington. His phone had been turned off and he did not show up for work.

On Tuesday, when police searched the Bloomington residence where Albrecht was last seen Nov. 15, evidence was recovered that prompted a homicide investigation.

Three Bloomington residents were arrested in the case: 31-year-old Isabelle Carrie Braveheart, 26-year-old Skylar Edmond Labarge and 32-year-old Preston Scott Sharlow.

Friday, Nov. 22, Braveheart was released from the Hennepin County jail pending further investigation.

Bloomington police didn’t release any information about Albrecht’s cause of death.