DULUTH — Two men are being held in the St. Louis County Jail after being arrested Thursday night, Nov. 21, by agents of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with 80 grams of suspected pure fentanyl in their possession.

The seized powder was sent to the BCA drug laboratory, according to the news release. If it is fentanyl, it would be the largest single seizure of fentanyl in Minnesota this year, according to the BCA.

"Fentanyl is up to 100 times stronger than morphine, and only a few milligrams can kill a person," BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in the news release. "The drugs seized during this operation would have been enough to kill more than 26,000 people."