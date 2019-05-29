BAGLEY -- A Clearwater County Deputy Sheriff was charged on Thursday with two counts of sexual misconduct after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old student in Bagley High School in 2017.

The charges against the deputy, Neil Dolan, 31 of Bagley, include one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Dolan is scheduled to appear in court in Clearwater County Friday. He was booked into the Clearwater County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

As of Thursday evening, there was a difference between the charges listed in the complaint and those listed on the Clearwater County jail roster. They both include first-degree sexual misconduct. However, the second charge listed on the roster refers to the distribution of “material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child” through electronic communication. The complaint didn’t reference Dolan sending any such material.

Bagley Chief of Police Renee Benson reported the incident to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday, Nov. 19, per the complaint. The BCA is investigating the case because Dolan is a Clearwater County employee.

The assault allegedly happened the last day of school in early June of 2017, the complaint said. Dolan was a school resource officer at Bagley High School. The complaint does not identify the victim by name or gender, however, it said the victim was in the ninth grade.

Dolan was 29 years old at the time. The complaint said the assault included “sexual penetration” of the victim in his high school office. It also referenced that he was in a position of authority over the victim and that, as a resource officer, he wore a uniform and carried a service revolver.