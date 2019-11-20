FRANKLIN, Minn. — A southwest Minnesota man was convicted Thursday of running over another man at a farmstead in 2017.

Russel Allen Doucette, 39, of Franklin, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Randy Lee Oletzke, 59, also of Franklin. Doucette is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Dec. 17.

Doucette had been accused of hitting Oletzke with his truck as he drove away from the farmstead where they both lived. Doucette told authorities he was pretty sure he had hit Oletzke but he did not call authorities until the following evening.

He was acquitted of a charge of criminal vehicular manslaughter for leaving the scene. He was convicted by a jury in Yellow Medicine County after he was granted a change of venue from Renville County.