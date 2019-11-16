



HUTCHINSON, Minn. — A landowner reported Monday, Nov. 18, to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office that a chain left in a field caused minor damage to a combine when it picked up the chain while harvesting.

The rural Hutchinson landowner reported the chain was found in a field.

According to the Sheriff's Office, upon further investigation of the damage to property, it was discovered the chains were wrapped around cornstalks in the field. No other incidents like this have been reported, the release states.

Anyone aware of similar incidents or with information about this incident should contact the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400. Anonymous tips may be left on the confidential tip line at 320-693-5411.