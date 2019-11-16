DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Law officers used a police dog to track down two suspects in a heavily wooded area near Detroit Lakes on Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, after authorities said they had led a deputy on a dangerous high-speed chase in a vehicle stolen in Fargo.

The two, driver Casey Ray Adam, 28, of Moorhead, and front-seat passenger Danielle Nicole Abendano, 33, of Detroit Lakes, had been spotted in the Seven Sisters Spirits on U.S. Highway 59 south of Detroit Lakes about 8:30 a.m. and were known to workers there as shoplifting suspects. They were also known to law officers as being wanted on warrants, according to a report from the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

There were also two people in the backseat of the vehicle.

As a Becker County deputy responded to the liquor store call for help, he saw the vehicle and gave chase with speeds reaching up to 90 mph. The deputy performed a pursuit intervention technique on the vehicle that ended the pursuit.

The four people then fled the vehicle, with the two in the back seat being apprehended immediately as other officers had arrived to assist.

Adam and Abendano fled into the nearby woods, said a law enforcement report, and were tracked by a police dog who found them about a mile away. The two were taken to the Becker County Jail on warrants and are facing new charges.

One of the back seat passengers was also arrested and taken to the jail on a warrant. The other passenger was later released.

The sheriff's report said meth was also found in the vehicle but did not disclose the amount.