BAGLEY, Minn. — A sheriff's deputy in northern Minnesota's Clearwater County was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday, Nov. 20, on suspicion of sex crimes involving children, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

Neil Dolan, 31, of Shevlin, is expected to be charged Thursday, the BCA said. He was booked in the Clearwater County jail on probable cause of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct – communication of sexually explicit materials to children.

Additional details will be available after Dolan is charged, the BCA said.

Dolan was listed as an assistant football coach for Bagley High School and served as the school's school resource officer.