CASS LAKE -- Investigators suspect foul play in the death of a 19-year-old man who they found in a Cass Lake residence on Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office was responding to an emergency call at 5:53 p.m. Monday when they found the man dead in the home. In a release Wednesday, the sheriff's office said they believe the death is a result of homicide.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. In addition to the sheriff's office, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took part in the investigation, which is ongoing.