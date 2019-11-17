Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:

Warrants

9:36 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

10:16 a.m. Monday, a 28-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

8:56 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

1:36 a.m. Monday, a 55-year-old man was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Mission Road.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Warrants

12:29 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

9:39 a.m. Monday, a 28-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. SW.



