Sheriff’s Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:
Warrants
9:36 p.m. Monday, a 38-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.
10:16 a.m. Monday, a 28-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
8:56 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
1:36 a.m. Monday, a 55-year-old man was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Mission Road.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:
Warrants
12:29 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
9:39 a.m. Monday, a 28-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. SW.