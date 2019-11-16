Bergson, 63, was sentenced to one year of probation and 20 days in jail Nov. 30, 2018, after pleading no contest in Douglas County (Wis.) Circuit Court to obstructing an officer.

Bergson was involved in a one-vehicle crash when his vehicle slid on ice and hit a tree on Feb. 13, 2018, near Lake Nebagamon in Douglas County. When questioned by a sheriff's deputy, he initially claimed his girlfriend was driving. Bergson also pleaded no contest to failing to install an ignition interlock in his vehicle and was ordered to pay a $150 fine.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Bergson was released from a previous probation hold Oct. 15 due to a medical issue. Another warrant was issued Oct. 31 when he didn't report to his probation agent as scheduled. Bergson was arrested Nov. 11 and held in St Louis County before being extradited Nov. 12 to the Douglas County Jail.

An offender may be placed in custody by their probation agent, known as a hold, while an alleged probation violation is being investigated.