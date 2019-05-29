Phillip Steven Kuch, 34, was arrested Sunday night in a downtown parking ramp. Police received a report around 1:50 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said that her tire had been slashed in the parking ramp, police said. A male passenger in the woman’s vehicle told police that he and the woman were driving in the parking ramp when a man came up and slashed one or two of the car’s tires. The man, later identified as Kuch, then began punching the passenger window with the knife still in his hand. Surveillance footage from the ramp shows Kuch going to the passenger side of the woman’s car in an aggressive posture and making a thrusting or pointing motion toward the window as well as making a stabbing motion, according to court documents.

About an hour after police took the report of the parking ramp incident, police were called to a downtown hotel. A man there reported that earlier that day he had been robbed at knifepoint; the man identified the assailant as Kuch, according to police. Police were able to corroborate the incident using surveillance footage.