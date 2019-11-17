ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy’s use of force in a non-fatal shooting in Kensington in May was justified, according to Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson.

On Friday, Nov. 15, Larson issued a Use of Force Determination Letter to Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen regarding the shooting that involved three Douglas County deputies — Sgt. Wade Lerfald and deputies Adam Kavanagh and Grant Larson — and one Grant County deputy — investigator Jonathan Danner.

On May 7, Kavanagh shot 64-year-old John Kampmeyer while Kampmeyer was assaulting him with a wooden plank, Larson said in his letter.

Because Kampmeyer is facing felony assault charges, the county attorney had to exercise caution in detailing the facts of the case. But Chad Larson stated in his letter that he reviewed all the materials, which included body camera video recordings of the incident.

“I have concluded that Deputy Kavanagh’s use of force was justified under the circumstances,” Larson said in the letter.

The county attorney also stated that Kampmeyer deserves a fair trial by an impartial jury and that his goal was to support his conclusions without unnecessarily influencing potential jurors.

Larson included a short synopsis of what occurred during the incident:

In the early morning hours of May 7, Deputy Larson made contact with Kampmeyer in the city of Kensington. Kampmeyer had been living in his vehicle, which was immobile and parked on a city street, for about three days.

Larson advised Kampmeyer that the vehicle needed to be moved or it would be towed to a repair shop. Kampmeyer became upset and left the area on foot, at which time Larson requested assistance.

About 25 minutes later, the responding deputies located Kampmeyer on Central Avenue. Kampmeyer was clearly upset and brandishing a wooden plank that was about four feet in length. He began swinging the wooden plank at the deputies. Kavanagh and Lerfald used their tasers, but they had no effect on Kampmeyer. Danner used his baton during the incident. Grant Larson didn’t use any weapons.

During the incident, Kavanagh fell onto his back, at which point Kampmeyer approached him, stood over him and raised the plank over the deputy’s head. It was clear from the body camera footage that Kampmeyer intended to hit Kavanagh with the wooden plank, the county attorney stated in his letter.

It was at that point that Kavanagh discharged his firearm, striking Kampmeyer.

Kampmeyer was taken to the hospital in St. Cloud, while Kavanagh and Grant Larson were taken to Alomere Health, treated for minor injuries and released.

BCA crime investigators were called to the scene and recovered the four-foot piece of wood.

Kavanagh’s use of force was justified pursuant to Minnesota Statute 609.066, Subdivision 2, Larson wrote.