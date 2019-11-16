MINNEAPOLIS — A man was fatally shot near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis on Saturday night, Nov. 16, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

Police at 10:13 p.m. received reports of a shooting on the 600 block of Main Street Southeast, according to a news release. The location is near the Mississippi River and just southeast of the historic Stone Arch Bridge.

Officers found a man outdoors “gravely injured” from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He appeared to be in his 30s.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later, police said.

Police had announced no arrests as of Sunday morning. The shooting marks Minneapolis’ 40th homicide this year.

Tips can be shared at CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at CrimeStoppersMN.com. Tips are anonymous and may lead to a financial reward.