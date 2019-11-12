The inmate, 59, is being treated at Regions Hospital in St. Paul with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” said Sarah Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the DOC.

The inmate was found by prison staff to be “unresponsive and bleeding from his head” Friday after he was allegedly punched by a 22-year-old inmate and “struck his head while falling,” according to the DOC. ”It has also been determined that the suspect kicked the victim about the head and face several times after he was down.”

He was taken by ambulance to Regions.

No weapons were believed to be involved in the assault, and the motive for the assault is unknown, Fitzgerald said.

The suspect, a 22-year-old inmate, was secured without incident and is currently being held in administrative segregation pending the outcome of the investigation, she said.

“While we make every effort to ensure a safe environment for both staff and those in our care, custody and control, incidents such as this can start and end in a matter of seconds and have grave consequences,” Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said in a prepared statement. “Our concern at the moment is the victim, his family and our staff impacted by this incident.”